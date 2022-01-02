ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The birth anniversary of comedy king Safeerullah Siddiqui‚ popularly known as Lehri was observed on Sunday.

Lehri was born on this day in 1929, and is still considered as one of the most acclaimed comedians of South Asia.

He worked in 225 films and won outstanding appreciation and fame for his comic roles in several films.

The great comedian won the Nigar Award 11 times over his outstanding performance in various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi at the age of 83.