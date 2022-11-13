UrduPoint.com

Famous Father-son Duos Who Played In World Cup Tournaments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Famous father-son duos who played in World Cup tournaments

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As the followers are waiting for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to start with bated breath, they have watched many famed father-son duos for 92 years during the global football tournament.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Italian legend Paolo Maldini, Dutch defender Daley Blind, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Mexican forward Javier Hernandez Balcazar – largely known as Chicharito – followed their dads' footsteps each to play in World Cup tournaments.

In addition to these players, Diego Forlan (Uruguay), Xabi Alonso (Spain), and Youri Djorkaeff (France) did the same.

Joint top scorers in the 2010 World Cup Forlan, 2010 World Cup winner Xabi Alonso and 1998 champion Djorkaeff have already retired from the game.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the Gulf nation of Qatar, is set to start on Nov. 20 and end on Dec. 18.

Related Topics

Football World France FIFA Qatar Same Spain Uruguay From Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

3 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.