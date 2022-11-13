Famous father-son duos who played in World Cup tournaments

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As the followers are waiting for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to start with bated breath, they have watched many famed father-son duos for 92 years during the global football tournament.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Italian legend Paolo Maldini, Dutch defender Daley Blind, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Mexican forward Javier Hernandez Balcazar – largely known as Chicharito – followed their dads' footsteps each to play in World Cup tournaments.

In addition to these players, Diego Forlan (Uruguay), Xabi Alonso (Spain), and Youri Djorkaeff (France) did the same.

Joint top scorers in the 2010 World Cup Forlan, 2010 World Cup winner Xabi Alonso and 1998 champion Djorkaeff have already retired from the game.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the Gulf nation of Qatar, is set to start on Nov. 20 and end on Dec. 18.