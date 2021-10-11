Famous Film Screening 'ABU' On Oct 17
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Theatre Walay would screen a famous film 'ABU'(English Version) on Oct 17 at The Farm Banigala.
According to details, Director Theatre Walay Fiza Khan said 'Abu' has won 17 international awards.
It is a very personal film, about the life of the Montreal based Pakistani director, Arshad Khan and his complicated relationship with his Muslim father.
She said it is a clash between east and west, old and new - but at its heart is the story of love in a family.
She said ticket amounting Rs 1000 would be booked in advance that includes Hi-tea Platter for two persons.