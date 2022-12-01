Famous music composer, director Nisar Bazmi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned composer and music director Nisar Bazmi was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Nisar Ahmed was born in Mumbai on December 1, 1924 into a religious family. He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career. Bazmi started learning music at an age of 13 and soon mastered various musical instruments. He was hired by the 'All India Radio' in 1939 as an artist and he first composed songs in 1944, which was broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station.

His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan.

His first song in Pakistan was 'Mohabbat mei tere' (singers, Ahmed Rushdi, Noor Jahan) for the 1964 film 'Aisa bhi hota hai'. He also composed many songs for Runa Laila, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Faisal Nadeem and Saleem Shahzaad.

Overall he composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

Nisar Bazmi received Pride of Performance and many other awards for his achievements.

Nisar Bazmi died on March 22, 2007 in Karachi.