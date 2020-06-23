Fan ban upheld for Greek football

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Greek government rejected on Tuesday an appeal by the top-flight Super League to allow spectators to attend matches following the coronavirus lockdown.

Last week the league voted unanimously to request that stadiums could be reopened to fans at 20-percent capacity with a maximum of 8,000 supporters.

Although Greece has had a relatively low death count from the coronavirus outbreak, 190 to date, the recent lifting of the lockdown and the opening to tourists from abroad has seen an increase in reported cases of the virus over the last two weeks.

No player from the Super League has tested positive for COVID-19, but health authorities do not want to take any chances with large groups of spectators at grounds.