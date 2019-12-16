UrduPoint.com
Fan Killed During Nacional Victory Celebrations: Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A 24-year-old football fan was shot dead Sunday in Montevideo while celebrating Nacional's victory in the Uruguayan championship, local media reported.

Citing police sources, media said the young man was shot during festivities near the club's headquarters in the capital.

Police have yet to release an official report.

Nacional condemned the shooting on Twitter, saying, "Nacional condemns a new act of violence, another unjustifiable murder in the frame of Uruguayan football.

The team called on "all its supporters to remain calm and responsible even in the midst of pain. It's no longer a day to celebrate, all of Nacional embraces as a family."Videos posted on social media show a crowd walking in the neighborhood near Nacional's headquarters when suddenly several shots ring out.

Nacional won the Uruguayan 2019 football championship Sunday by defeating Penarol 1-0.

