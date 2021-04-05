UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Back At Masters As Koepka Takes Aim At Win After Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Fans back at Masters as Koepka takes aim at win after surgery

Augusta, United States, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Spectators returned to Augusta National on Monday under Covid-19 safety protocols while four-time major winner Brooks Koepka worked out less than three weeks after right knee surgery, hoping to compete in the 85th Masters.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy were among Monday's early practicing players drawing attention from a limited number of spectators who were allowed into Augusta National under Covid-19 safety protocols.

Fans were barred when last year's coronavirus delayed Masters was played in November.

Spectators must follow such precautions as masking and social distancing, but their presence will return the roars for spectacular shotmaking that have traditionally echoed among the Georgia pines in April.

Koepka says he believes he can draw his share of roars despite slipping last month in Florida and suffering a dislocation and ligament damage in his right knee.

Koepka underwent surgery on March 16 and spent Easter Sunday playing four holes at Augusta National after a workout session on the driving range.

"I feel I can win," Koepka said. "I'll play. I'll be all right. If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up." Koepka responded to a report that he could miss six to eight months after the surgery by tweeting a meme showing a photo of former NBA star Michael Jordan with the caption "and I took that personally." The confident tone was a sharp contrast to photos Koepka tweeted two weeks ago of himself on crutches with his right leg bandaged.

After battles with left knee and hip injuries in recent years, it appeared Koepka would miss a major tournament for the third time in four seasons.

"We've been pretty impressed," Kopeka said. "The goal was to play Augusta. Here we are." Koepka, who proposed to girlfriend Jena Sims last month, finished second at the WGC Concession event in Florida in February before the surgery, which prompted him to skip the Players Championship and WGC Match Play events.

The 30-year-old American says he did more than seven hours of rehabilitation work every day on his knee and neck and was hitting golf balls a week after the operation.

Koepka won his first major title at the 2017 US Open, captured the 2018 US Open and PGA Championship and defended his PGA crown in 2019, the same year he was second at the Masters and US Open and shared fourth at the British Open.

- 'More like Augusta' - Among those who also toured the famed course over Easter weekend were Justin Thomas and the duo of Bryson DeChambeau and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Perfect conditions have allowed Augusta National to prepare lightning-fast greens, a major difference from last autumn, when a rain-softened layout surrendered a record-low 20-under par winners total to top-ranked Johnson.

"This looks more like Augusta," declared American Billy Horschel, who won the WGC Match Play two weeks ago.

"There are a lot of shots you need to have around the greens at Augusta National, and that's something I've struggled with in the past. But I spent a lot of time working on them."

Related Topics

Brooks Jena Same Augusta Florida Georgia February March April November Dustin Johnson Sunday 2017 2018 2019 Event All From Share US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

10 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

1 hour ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.