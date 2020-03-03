UrduPoint.com
Fans Barred From Valencia V Atalanta Champions League Clash Over Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Fans barred from Valencia v Atalanta Champions League clash over virus fears

Madrid, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Champions League clash between Valencia and Atalanta will be played behind closed doors next week to try and contain the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, Spain's health minister said Tuesday.

Salvador Illa said "a large gathering of fans" needed to be avoided for the second-leg of the last 16 tie in Valencia on March 10, the highest-profile match to be closed off to supporters.

Atalanta beat Valencia 4-1 in the first leg in at the San Siro on February 19, with a Spanish sports journalist who covered the match diagnosed with coronavirus on his return home.

