Fans battle as Slovakian match abandoned

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Several people were injured in violent clashes between supporters of Spartak Trnava and Slovan Bratislava on Sunday, police and local media reported.

The top of the table Slovakian league clash was abandoned after just 16 minutes after fans poured onto the pitch.

They fought running battles and threw stones and fireworks.

"During the match, spectators invaded the pitch to confront each other," police spokeswoman Maria Linkesova said, quoted by the local TASR news agency.

"The police evacuated a sector of Trnava fans who, despite calls from the police, continued to throw firecrackers.

"The paramedics intervened in the stadium, several people were injured.

" One supporter needed medical treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off.

"The organisers failed and 200 to 300 Spartak fans ran onto on the pitch," a Slovan Bratislava statement said.

"We didn't want to continue when our supporters were unfairly punished and kicked out of the stadium," said club general manager Ivan Kmotrik Jr.

"It was supposed to be a football party, but ultimately it's a shame for football," said Spartak Trnava coach Michal Gasparik, quoted by the SME daily.

On its official website, Slovak police posted a video of riot police escorting supporters out of the Trnava stadium.