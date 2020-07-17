UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Could Return To Stadiums In October, Says British PM Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Fans could return to stadiums in October, says British PM Johnson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Spectators could return to sports stadiums in October after a series of test events that will start later this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Mass gatherings have been banned since March as part of social-distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map for England, he said the government was working towards a return of spectators.

"We will pilot larger gatherings in venues such as sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn," he said at a Downing Street briefing.

"From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and allow conferences and other business events to recommence," he added.

The World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two county cricket friendly matches will be among pilot events, starting later this month.

The government said the "events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments".

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said he recognised for many sports, fans were their "lifeblood".

"Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country," he said.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously said top-flight clubs are keen to act as "test pilots" for any experiments around a phased reopening of grounds.

Top-flight matches have been played behind closed doors since action resumed last month due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said it was "great news".

"Between the economic side and the passion side, we'd all be so, so happy to see people back in stadiums," he said. "If it's impossible to have the full stadiums we dream of, at least some people would be a good start." Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also eager for fans to be allowed back but urged caution.

"I think we have to be patient," he said. "I think we are all desperate to have our people back in the stadium and make football what it is again."Clubs in the English Football League have been particularly hard hit by the loss of matchday revenue.

A league spokesman said: "Clearly today's significant announcement by the prime minister starts to provide some clarity as we collectively work towards the reopening of turnstiles and welcoming fans back into stadia at EFL clubs."

Related Topics

Cricket Football Prime Minister World Sports Business Snooker Road March October All From Government Arsenal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

3 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.