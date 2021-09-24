UrduPoint.com

Fans Create Electric Atmosphere To Launch Ryder Cup

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Fans create electric atmosphere to launch Ryder Cup

Kohler, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Thousands of singing and chanting spectators created an electric atmosphere at the first tee to start the 43rd Ryder Cup on a cool Friday morning at Whistling Straits.

After Covid-19 postponed the event for a year so spectators could attend, golf fans cheered on the United States and Europe as the biennial team golf showdown began with foursomes matches.

"It's unbelievable," US captain Steve Stricker said. "It's what we've been waiting for, right? Three years since the last Ryder Cup." A raucous and predominantly US-backing crowd cheered the American side -- supporters clad in the traditional red, white and blue garb -- and booed the Europeans, who smiled and waved to the cat calls.

"They are going to embrace the crowds," Harrington said of his team. "We love it.

We'd rather than 40,000 US fans and no European fans than no fans at all." There were some European backers in the crowd, sporting the blue and gold colors of the European side.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, partnered with top-ranked countryman Jon Rahm, hit the first tee shot into a bunker left of the first fairway.

American Justin Thomas, partnering with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, followed and drove the ball into the heart of the fairway.

Rahm fired out of the bunker to the back fringe and the teams ended up tying the opening hole with pars.

The action unfolded barely half an hour after the sun chased off a Harvest Moon and rose over Lake Michigan, where the course welcomed holders Europe, trying for a 10th win in the past 13 meetings, while the Americans try to end a run of four Europe wins in the past five events.

Related Topics

Europe United States Turkish Lira Gold Event All Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.