Fans Flock To 'Downton Abbey' Castle Ahead Of Film Debut

Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Fans flock to 'Downton Abbey' castle ahead of film debut

Highclere, United Kingdom, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Bedecked in 1920s dresses, feathered hats and three-piece suits, visitors from across the world have flocked to England's Highclere Castle, scene of the "Downton Abbey" smash tv drama -- and now, at last, a film.

The majestic setting of one of the most popular TV series ever made will appear on the big screen when the very first "Downton Abbey" movie opens in Britain on Friday, and globally later this month.

Winner of dozens of awards since its UK debut in 2010, the period drama about early 20th century aristocrats has mesmerised Yifan Gao, a Chinese student attending university in Scotland.

"Everyone our age knows Downtown Abbey" in China, the 25-year-old said, posing for a photograph in a vintage dress, a glamorous necklace draped around her neck.

"It's charming," she said after taking a six-hour train ride from Edinburgh with two friends to attend a special weekend at the castle organised by producers of the film.

"I used that series to practise my English." Boasting 200 rooms, four chefs and four gardeners, the 19th-century estate is now home to George Herbert, 8th Earl of Carnarvon, and Lady Fiona Carnarvon, his wife.

The running costs of the estate, which also includes 3,000 sheep, are huge, the earl tells AFP, without going into specifics.

Before the TV series stopped production in 2015, "there were even more people working there, 20 gardeners, 16 people in the kitchen," he said.

