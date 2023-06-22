Fans hail 'dark' storyline as new Final Fantasy title released

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The eagerly awaited new game in the best-selling Final Fantasy franchise came out on Thursday, with fans hailing its high-spec action graphics and grown-up storyline.

"Final Fantasy XVI", the latest title in the long-running Japanese series, was released on the PlayStation 5 and is expected to boost sales of the Sony console, analysts said.

Producer Naoki Yoshida has cited US television megahit "Game of Thrones" as inspiration for the game, an expansive tale of magical monsters controlled by warring factions.

Violent fights feature alongside classic franchise tropes including missions to find crystals and cute running birds ridden by the characters.

In Tokyo, 37-year-old Naoto Nishimori, who stopped to pick up a copy on his way to work, said he has played every game in the influential role-playing series.

He was happy when he heard that Yoshida -- renowned for reviving the popular online title Final Fantasy XIV -- had been picked to produce the new game.

"I saw that and my hopes for this really went up. I have been really looking forward to this one," he told AFP, also praising its state-of-the-art graphics.

Yuan, a 21-year-old student who declined to give his surname, said he was attracted by the game's storyline, which has a "darkness" that makes it "uniquely appealing".

Final Fantasy is one of the world's top-selling game franchises, with more than 173 million copies sold globally according to publisher Square Enix.

It debuted on the original Nintendo console in 1987 but developers switched to the rival PlayStation a decade later, bringing the franchise a huge new following.

The series is famous for reinventing itself with each self-contained game, with 2D monster battles evolving over the decades into real-time combat gameplay.