Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

YAOUNDE, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cameroonian sports and health officials and Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday, proof of vaccination and presentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will be mandatory to attend next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon's ministers for sport and health, vice president of Cameroon's football federation and CAF general secretary and read during a press conference in Cameroon's capital city Yaounde.

"Supporters may only enter stadiums to attend matches if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours," the statement said and added that CAF will use an "independent, internationally recognized" laboratory to test national team players and their delegations.