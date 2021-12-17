UrduPoint.com

Fans Must Show Vaccine Pass To Attend AFCON Games: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

YAOUNDE, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cameroonian sports and health officials and Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday, proof of vaccination and presentation of a negative COVID-19 test result will be mandatory to attend next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon's ministers for sport and health, vice president of Cameroon's football federation and CAF general secretary and read during a press conference in Cameroon's capital city Yaounde.

"Supporters may only enter stadiums to attend matches if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result no older than 24 hours," the statement said and added that CAF will use an "independent, internationally recognized" laboratory to test national team players and their delegations.

Related Topics

Africa Football Sports Yaounde Cameroon May

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

7 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

1 minute ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

1 minute ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

2 minutes ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

2 minutes ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.