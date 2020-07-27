UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans' Rage Pushes Lucescu To Abandon Dynamo Kiev Post

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Fans' rage pushes Lucescu to abandon Dynamo Kiev post

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Romanian football coach Mircea Lucescu said Monday said he was giving up on plans to coach Dynamo Kiev less than a week after signing with the Ukrainian team, following a backlash from fans.

"With regret I decided to give up on my possible collaboration with Dynamo Kiev," 74-year-old Lucescu told Romania's Gazeta Sporturilor newspaper.

"It's impossible for me to work in the hostile environment that has been generated in particular by the 'Ultra' group of fans", he added.

The club's decision to sign Lucescu sparked an uproar from fans because of the Romanian's 12-year spell in charge of bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lucescu won 22 trophies at Shakhtar between 2004 and 2016.

"I wanted to return to football, in Ukraine, where I had so much satisfaction," Lucecsu said.

"I wanted a competition like it used to be in previous years," said the Romanian.

Dynamo's website said on July 23 that Lucescu, who has been unemployed since February 2019, had signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it for one season.

Over his 40-year career, Lucescu has coached the Romanian and Turkish national teams as well as clubs in Romania, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Russia Turkey Donetsk Kiev Italy Romania February July 2016 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

MECPO chief for improving night checking of meters ..

47 seconds ago

Trump Says 'Large Standby Team' of US Federal Offi ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.