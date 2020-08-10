UrduPoint.com
Fans' Return To Football Stadiums 'not Suitable' Given Virus Trend: German Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Fans' return to football stadiums 'not suitable' given virus trend: German minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday he opposes the Bundesliga's plans for the partial return of football fans to stadiums next season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thousands of spectators in the stadiums -- that is not suitable given the current infection rate," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

"Now is not the time to take any avoidable risks."Last week, the clubs in Germany's top two leagues agreed to the Bundesliga's plans to allow the partial return of fans when the new league season begins on September 18, but it would first need approval by the government.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

