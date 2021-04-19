Fans unite to slam European Super League as 'ultimate betrayal'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Fans of the six Premier League clubs leading the breakaway European Super League have slammed the controversial plan, branding it the "ultimate betrayal".

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are all involved in the new league, alongside Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The founding clubs will share 3.5 billion Euros for infrastructure investment and to offset coronavirus pandemic costs.

They are expected to receive a further 10 billion euros in "solidarity payments" over the life of the initial commitment, convincing them to turn their backs on the Champions League in favour of the new invite-only competition.

Reaction to the incendiary scheme has been furious, with football's governing bodies FIFA and UEFA, as well as all the leading domestic leagues condemning the "cynical" plan.

While their clubs would gain financially from the move, supporters of the Premier League teams involved were united in their contempt for such a nakedly greed-motivated project.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust said in a statement: "Our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal.

"The CST is appalled that Chelsea FC (CFC) are among the rumoured teams to have signed up for this alternative competition and hope that these reports are untrue. This proposal would risk CFC from being banned from other competitions and could jeopardise the future of our club.

"This is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been made with no consideration for the loyal supporters, our history, our future and the future of football in this country. This is unforgivable. Enough is enough."