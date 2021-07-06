Fans urged to stay away from Olympic marathon over virus: organisers

Tokyo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The public will be asked not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread coronavirus infections, Tokyo 2020 organisers said Tuesday.

"In view of the current Covid-19 situation, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of infection by restricting the movement of members of the public.

It has therefore been decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating along the course," organisers said in a statement.