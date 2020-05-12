UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FAO To Launch Revised Appeal For Funds To Help Pakistan, Iran Combat Locust Swarms

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

FAO to launch revised appeal for funds to help Pakistan, Iran combat locust swarms

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :After making significant gains in dealing with the upsurge of desert locusts in East Africa and Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, plans to launch a revised appeal for funding in the coming weeks that will seek additional resources for Pakistan and Iran, which are also facing locust infestations.

An FAO appeal launched in January has netted $130 million, the agency said. While funding has been largely concentrated on locust control activities, more support for livelihoods is needed.

Governments have been working with the FAO to design, monitor and implement control operations, it said, adding that the agency has also been providing pesticides, bio-pesticides, equipment, aircraft and training.

Given the favourable conditions for locust reproduction, the agency has called for sustained efforts and seek more resources for Iran and Pakistan, which are also facing locust attacks, and for scaling up efforts in the Sahel region, which risks being affected.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges, FAO said that with ts support an estimated 720,000 tonnes of cereal saved from the swarms of migratory pests across 10 countries in East Africa and Yemen: enough to feed five million people a year.

However, agency chief Qu Dongyu stressed that more action is still needed to avert a food security crisis as the ongoing rainy season, which benefits farmers and pastoralists, also provides favourable conditions for locusts to breed.

"Our gains have been significant; but the battle is long and is not yet over", he said. "More people are at risk of losing their livelihoods and worsening food security in the coming months.

" FAO has released its first progress report on the locust control campaign which began in January and now covers 10 countries: Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Yemen.

It was launched to protect crops and livelihoods from what are considered the most destructive migratory pests in the world. A single Desert Locust swarm, which can contain up to 150 million insects per square kilometre, is capable of eating as much food in a day, as 35,000 people.

Through FAO's support, more than 365,000 hectares have been controlled, and an additional 350,000 pastoral households have been spared from distress.

While swathes of treated land are now relatively locust-free, the agency warned that a second wave of locusts will transition to the young adult phase in June, at a critical time when many farmers prepare to harvest their crops.

FAO said the upsurge is "particularly alarming" in the broader context.

Forecasts made prior to the COVID-19 crisis indicate that more than 25 million people in the East Africa region will face acute food insecurity in the latter half of the year. An additional 17 million people in Yemen are already affected.

"We can and must protect vulnerable people from the impact of multiple crises: conflicts, climate extremes, desert locusts and COVID-19, which threaten to cause a further dramatic deterioration in their food security," said Mr Qu, the FAO Director General.

"To do this, we need to intensify our efforts further and focus not just on controls but on supporting the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists so they can get through this."

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia World United Nations Iran Agriculture Yemen Young Djibouti Progress Eritrea Ethiopia Tanzania Sudan Kenya Uganda January June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

22 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

1 minute ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

11 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

11 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.