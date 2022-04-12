(@FahadShabbir)

Lviv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Standing between boxes of donated clothes in western Ukraine, Tatyana Kaftan clutched a soft baby onesie and tiny pair of trousers against the green jumper clinging to her belly.

Expecting her first child and with her due date just three weeks away, she arrived in the city of Lviv three days ago after fleeing Russian bombardment from her home in the south.

"We left everything at home," said the 35-year-old travel agent, who drove with her husband all the way from Mykolaiv on the Black Sea.

"We have nothing." In a financial consultancy office turned aid distribution centre in Lviv, she quietly asked a volunteer if they might have a soft toy for her unborn son.

Her husband, who is waiting to be called up to the army, stood by her side.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises ever, the United Nations says.

The war has displaced more than 10 million people, both within and outside Ukraine.

The population of Lviv, the country's largest city near the Polish border, has ballooned in recent weeks.

To help those who left home with little more than the clothes on their back, aid distribution points offering garments, blankets, bed sheets, shoes and toys for children have popped up across the city.