UrduPoint.com

Far-right Militants Go On Trial For Macron Attack Plot

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Far-right militants go on trial for Macron attack plot

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A dozen people with links to a French far-right group go on trial Tuesday, accused of plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron and commit a string of other attacks.

Prosecutors say the 13 members of the group, Les Barjols, conspired to engineer a putsch, which involved a plan for an attack on Macron during a public appearance in 2018.

Citing evidence collected online, from telephone conversations and meetings, they say the suspects also planned to kill migrants, and attack mosques.

None of the plots allegedly prepared by the 11 men and two women aged between 26 and 66 ever came to anything, which caused prosecutors to downgrade some of the initial charges over the course of their four-year investigation.

The main remaining accusation is a charge of conspiring to commit a terrorist act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

A lawyer for the defence, Lucile Collot, said the prosecution's case was based "on the fiction that a violent act was going to happen", calling the accusation of a planned terrorist act "misplaced".

In 2018, France's domestic intelligence services received a tip-off saying that a far-right militant based in the French Alps region, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, was planning to attack Macron during a World War I peace treaty centenary commemoration in November of that year.

French anti-terror prosecutors began investigating on October 31, against a backdrop of boiling social anger in France over rising fuel prices which was later to result in the creation of the Yellow Vest protest movement.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Protest France October November Women 2018 World War From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

9 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

9 hours ago
 Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

10 hours ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.