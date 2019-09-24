Far-right official arrested ahead of Austria polls: reports

(@imziishan)

Vienna, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Austrian investigators have arrested the former bodyguard of the far-right party leader brought down by the "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal, just days ahead of fresh parliamentary elections, media reported Tuesday.

The man previously worked for Heinz-Christian Strache, who resigned as vice-chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) in May over the affair.

Authorities arrested him after searching his home late Monday, Der Standard and Die Presse dailies reported. Der Standard said the bodyguard knew those behind the "Ibiza-gate" video that caused the downfall of his former boss.

The secretly filmed video footage on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza showed Strache appearing to offer public contracts for campaign help to a fake Russian backer.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office declined to comment what she said was an ongoing investigation.

But some media reports have suggested the bodyguard was arrested in connection with allegations that Strache abused his expense account while he was FPOe leader.

On Tuesday, the FPOe moved to distance itself from the latest developments, expelling the bodyguard from the party and saying they were investigating the matter internally.

Already Monday, the FPOe announced that it was auditing Strache's expenses as far back as 2013. Authorities are conducting their own investigation into Strache's affairs.

Strache himself has dismissed the fresh allegations against him as a smear campaign.

And Norbert Hofer, who took over the FPOe leadership from Strache, said the investigation into the Strache's expenses, just ahead of Sunday's polls, was "an attack on democracy".

Despite the "Ibiza-gate" scandal, polls suggest that the FPOe, founded by former Nazis, stands at around 20 percent, in a tight race with the Social Democrats to be Austria's second largest party.

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservative People's Party is expected to get around 33 percent of the vote.

Analysts say it could once again form a coalition with the FPOe to govern as Kurz did from 2017 until this May.