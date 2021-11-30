UrduPoint.com

Far-right Pundit Zemmour To Announce French Presidency Bid: Entourage

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after some polls suggested he could reach a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.

"A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said.

