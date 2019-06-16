UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Far-right Seeks Control Of German Town Favoured By Hollywood

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Far-right seeks control of German town favoured by Hollywood

Görlitz, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is battling to win the mayor's office in a bellwether election on Sunday at a town in the former East Germany whose medieval charms have attracted top Hollywood directors.

The contest for Goerlitz's city hall is a litmus test for three upcoming state elections, with the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile right-left coalition potentially on the line.

The AfD made strong gains in the economically struggling region in May's European elections and hopes to beat Merkel's CDU party in an upcoming regional ballot.

Goerlitz is located on the Polish border and has served as a location for films such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Inglourious Basterds", "Around the World in 80 Days" and "The Reader" but many of its young citizens have left due to a lack of job opportunities.

The vote in the city of 55,000 people is a run-off between the AfD's Sebastian Wippel, 36, an ex-policeman, and the CDU's Octavian Ursu, 51, a Romanian-born classical musician.

Wippel won the first round three weeks ago with 36.4 percent against Ursu's 30.3 percent.

However, Ursu now has the support of the two smaller parties that are out of the race -- one of them the Greens, who came third with 27.9 percent last time.

The CDU's Saxony state premier, Michael Kretschmer, who hails from Goerlitz, has urged voters to reject the AfD, arguing that "many people underestimate how radical the party is".

Related Topics

Election World Film And Movies Vote Hotel Job Germany Young Budapest Angela Merkel May Border Sunday From Top Race

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

9 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.