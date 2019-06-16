Far-right seeks control of German town favoured by Hollywood

Görlitz, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is battling to win the mayor's office in a bellwether election on Sunday at a town in the former East Germany whose medieval charms have attracted top Hollywood directors.

The contest for Goerlitz's city hall is a litmus test for three upcoming state elections, with the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile right-left coalition potentially on the line.

The AfD made strong gains in the economically struggling region in May's European elections and hopes to beat Merkel's CDU party in an upcoming regional ballot.

Goerlitz is located on the Polish border and has served as a location for films such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Inglourious Basterds", "Around the World in 80 Days" and "The Reader" but many of its young citizens have left due to a lack of job opportunities.

The vote in the city of 55,000 people is a run-off between the AfD's Sebastian Wippel, 36, an ex-policeman, and the CDU's Octavian Ursu, 51, a Romanian-born classical musician.

Wippel won the first round three weeks ago with 36.4 percent against Ursu's 30.3 percent.

However, Ursu now has the support of the two smaller parties that are out of the race -- one of them the Greens, who came third with 27.9 percent last time.

The CDU's Saxony state premier, Michael Kretschmer, who hails from Goerlitz, has urged voters to reject the AfD, arguing that "many people underestimate how radical the party is".