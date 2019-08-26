UrduPoint.com
Far-right Surge Rattles Guardians Of Nazi Era Remembrance

Mon 26th August 2019

Oranienburg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A tour group handpicked by the far-right party Alternative for Germany touched off a scandal last summer while visiting the former Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen north of Berlin.

A few members of the delegation began asking the guide pointed questions about Allied bombing at the end of World War II, implying its impact on the civilian population was comparable to the Nazis' atrocities.

"As our horrified colleague told me, the comments by obviously rhetorically trained people culminated in them questioning the existence of the gas chambers and the mass murders in them," the director of the camp's memorial, Axel Drecoll, told AFP.

The guide broke off the tour and Sachsenhausen staff threw the group out. Drecoll, 45, demanded an apology from leading AfD figure Alice Weidel, who had organised the visit, but is still waiting for a response.

This month authorities in Brandenburg state indicted a 69-year-old member of the group on charges including inciting racial hatred.

Defenders of Germany's sacrosanct atonement for the Nazis' crimes -- the foundation of its Basic Law and political culture -- warn it is coming under calculated assault from right-wing extremists.

And ahead of three state elections in the coming weeks in which the AfD is set to do well, Germans like Drecoll are growing nervous about erosion of the country's culture of remembrance, which many experts argue is unique in the world.

The anti-migrant, anti-Muslim AfD could come in first in Brandenburg as well as neighbouring Saxony -- which both head to the ballot box on September 1 -- and is polling strongly ahead of an October election in Thuringia.

