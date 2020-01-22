UrduPoint.com
Farah Happy To Have Doping Samples Retested

Wed 22nd January 2020

Farah happy to have doping samples retested

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Former Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he is happy for his old doping samples to be retested at any time.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is expected to retest the samples from athletes who trained at Alberto Salazar's controversial Nike Oregon Project.

The WADA probe comes after American coach Salazar was banned for four years in 2019 for doping violations following a probe by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Britain's Farah trained at the now-defunct Oregon base between 2010 and 2017, leaving in the same year Salazar was charged by the USADA.

The 36-year-old -- the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist in both the 5000m and 10,000m -- has never tested positive at any stage in his career.

UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead said last week that it would need to see "credible evidence" that there was a justification to hand over samples to any other agency.

Farah took to social media to reveal he won't complain if his existing samples are looked at again.

"I've seen reports of my name in connection to UKAD and WADA about sample retesting," Farah tweeted.

"Just to be clear, I was not consulted about this and as I've said many times, I am happy for any anti-doping body to test any of my previous samples anytime."

