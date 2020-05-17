UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farfan First Footballer In Russia To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Farfan first footballer in Russia to test positive for coronavirus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Veteran Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan has become the first player in Russia to test positive for coronavirus, his Lokomotiv Moscow club said Saturday, just five weeks before the Premier League season restarts.

"The coronavirus has been diagnosed in our player Jefferson Farfan. Our best wishes for your health, Jeff. Recover quickly," Lokomotiv tweeted.

Anatoli Mechtcheriakov, chairman of the club's board of directors, told Ria-Novosti news agency: "He is in Moscow and has not been hospitalised." Farfan, 35, who signed for Lokomotiv in 2017, has not played at all this season for the club after suffering a knee injury in last year's Copa America.

The Russian Premier League, suspended since March 17, will resume on June 21 behind closed doors.

Russia is in second to the United States with 272,043 cases of coronavirus.

The total number of officially confirmed deaths is 2,537

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States March June 2017 All Best Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

16 minutes ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

37 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

37 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

43 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.