Fariha all set for TV comeback with a brand-new current affairs show

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Sports journalist and tv host Fariha Farrukh is set to make a return to mainstream television, where she will host a Federal minister on her new show discussing current affairs and global issues with an infotainment touch, marking a significant new beginning in her career.

Fariha Farrukh made her name when she started hosting a show on a mainstream TV channel. She interviewed some famous politicians as well as other notables from various fields.

In an interview, Fariha Farrukh, the celebrated host and anchor, shared that she never feels complacent about only raising marginalized voices to attention but endeavors to make it an achievement symbol and inspiration for others to follow.

Having studied a Masters in Political Science and minors in journalism, Fariha Farrukh’s exceptional journalistic skills and determination could enable her to stand out amongst her contemporaries.

She mentioned that she was born for the media, and since childhood she has been into debates and media competitions. She represented her institutions at various debate competitions and won accolades.

She also worked as a social media manager with the youth and sports department of the government of Punjab. She also covered the Asian rugby matches held in Lahore. Asia Rugby comprises 37 sports federations. She also started a YouTube show based on the cricket World Cup and gained nationwide appreciation for her crispy interviews and commentaries, which were quoted in Indian media as well.

She was further appointed as the goodwill ambassador by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) and will be representing the country at the summit to be held in Dubai in December.

She highlighted that in the early stages, she had to prove her formidable presence and demanding strength as a journalist as well as a resilient woman from Pakistan.

She said, “I believe in elevating marginalized voices, questioning absurd societal norms, and serving as an inspiration for positive transformation. I believe in steadfast dedication to truth and commitment to humanity and establish myself as a vital influencer in shaping global discussions.”

Fariha Farrukh sees her courage and determination serving as motivation for those who are aspiring to contribute to fostering a more equitable world. Her challenging stereotypes in the context of Pakistan are truly noteworthy.

She staunchly upholds her belief in the power of humanity and remains unwavering in her commitment to the truth, irrespective of the consequences. She has demonstrated her professional traits while hosting programs on private channels, covering Asian Rugby matches held in Pakistan, working as the social media manager of the Youth and Sports board Punjab, and doing a successful World Cup show.

Fueled by a passion for revealing truth and dedication to making it logically understandable, Fariha Farrukh has shown the ability to navigate complex global issues and shed light on clear visibility. She carries hot topics from simple initiating through logical shaping of discussion and constant engagement of participants as well as the audience, to a consummate end. Beside media scanning, she is visionary on geopolitical affairs and is a focused freelance writer.

Sports journalist and TV host Fariha Farrukh has said that Pakistani media has made a lot of headway over the last few years with work places providing more opportunities to women and implementing policies around equality and fairness.

The TV host said that there is still a long way to go, but the progress made so far is commendable.