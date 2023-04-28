Farm machines at Canton Fair attract Pakistani buyers

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A section for agriculture machines has attracted Pakistani buyers during the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, being held in Guangzhou, China.

The electric trolley is one of the devices that interest visitors the most. It can carry more weight, and it is auto-controlled.

The traditional trolley we use in Pakistan is completely different from that, a Pakistani buyer said.

You can see how innovative they have made it by installing a motor and hydraulic system in a small trolley.

It also fits small-scale farmers. It can have a huge market in Pakistan, he added.

The booth said that the electric trolley normally works with an electric wood breaker. It can break wood into small pieces.

You can give commands through the control panel about how small the pieces you want to cut the wood into.

You can also convert it into sawdust. The output will automatically fall into this trolley, The exhibitor introduced.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production in Pakistan, Syed Murtaza Mahmud recently stressed the importance of farm mechanization.

He also encouraged converting raw products into value-added products to promote agribusiness, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The automatic grinder is a widely used machine for value-added agricultural products in China. Interestingly, you can put whatever crop in it, like wheat, spices, or even meat.

Here all of your demands for the machine will be met, whatever power and capacity you want, said another Pakistani buyer.

I think the products at Canton Fair are of good quality with fair prices. When you place orders in large quantities, the price will be fairer.

In this place, we can find a lot of advanced devices that can be introduced to Pakistan, which are essential for increasing the agricultural productivity of the country.

Hope these new technologies can give Pakistan more inspiration to make agribusiness more productive and profitable.