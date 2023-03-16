UrduPoint.com

Farmer Protest Party Wins 'monster' Dutch Vote Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Netherlands woke up to a political earthquake Thursday after a farmers' protest party won key elections, throwing the government's environmental policies into doubt.

The upstart Farmer-Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging) or BBB, which was only set up four years ago, is set to be the biggest party in the Dutch senate with 15 seats.

The party rode a wave of protests against plans by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's ruling coalition to cut nitrogen emissions by slashing livestock numbers and possibly closing farms.

The Dutch protests garnered global attention and reaped international support, including from former US president Donald Trump and a host of far-right figures.

"The people have made their voices heard, and how," BBB leader Caroline van der Plas said as the results emerged overnight. "The coalition should take this very seriously."Wednesday's Dutch regional elections -- which are crucial as they determine the shape of parliament's upper house -- saw the BBB win the most votes in eight of the country's 12 provinces, final results showed on Thursday.

Several Dutch newspapers described it as a "monster victory". The daily De Telegraaf headline said "Kabbboem" - a play on the party's name and the sound of an explosion.

