MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 19 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the international community to take notice of the grave situation prevailing in occupied Jammu Kashmir state exerting pressure upon India to stop gruesome human rights violations in the disputed occupied territory.

Talking to Minister for Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur who called on him at Jammu & Kashmir house on Friday, the Prime Minister said Indian nefarious expansionism ' designs have jeopardized the peace of the entire region.

Haider said the recent two-day visit of the European MPs to occupied Jammu Kashmir under strict security control is aimed at concealing the facts of Indian atrocities and added that European members of the parliaments should be allowed to move freely in occupied Kashmir and meet the Kashmiri people and to ascertain the facts of human rights abuses and systematic killings of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said the purpose of the visit of members of the European parliament is aimed at diverting the attention of the international community from the grave situation obtaining on occupied Kashmir.

He said after illegal actions of the Indian government on 5th of august 2019 more than 310 Kashmiri have been martyred while thousands have been injured.

He said Kashmiri people are being targeted daily while India under a planned conspiracy has started settling the non state actor, retired army personals and extremists Hindu to change the demography of the state and added that such illegal actions at the part of the Indian government is a potential threat for the peace of the entire world.