Farooqi, Omarzai restrict Bangladesh to 115-9

Dhaka, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed three wickets each as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 115-9 in the second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday.

The hosts never managed to get going after electing to bat first, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mushfiqur Rahim, playing his 100th Twenty20 international, top-scored with 30 off 25 balls while skipper Mahmudullah Riyad chipped in with 21 off 13 balls.

On 19, Mahmudullah became the first Bangladeshi to score 2,000 runs in Twenty20 internationals before he was trapped plumb in front by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Farooqi finished with 3-19 while Omarzai claimed 3-22.

Bangladesh won Thursday's first match by 61 runs.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of late Australian greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh before the start of the match.