UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrell Seals Lions' Victory In Bruising Battle With Springboks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

Farrell seals Lions' victory in bruising battle with Springboks

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :British and Irish Lions substitute Owen Farrell kicked a late penalty to seal a 22-17 victory over world champions South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday in a tight, bruising first Test.

Trailing 12-3 at half-time, the Lions employed their aerial game to good effect after the break and dominated to go one up in the three-Test series, which continues next Saturday.

Fly-half Dan Biggar kicked four penalties for the tourists before being replaced by Farrell, who slotted the crucial penalty with two minutes remaining.

South Africa pressed into Lions' territory at the death, but a knock-on outside the 22 robbed them of a chance to snatch victory.

The Lions try came from hooker Louis Cowan-Dickie, who atoned for some poor lineout throws by barging over off a maul four minutes into the second half.

Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard kicked four first-half penalties for a 12-3 half-time lead and the only second-half points for the hosts came from a try by scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

Pollard slotted penalties after 14 and 18 minutes for South Africa as they translated early territory and possession advantages into points on a cool evening in the southwestern city.

Rival playmaker Biggar was successful with his first penalty to leave the tourists trailing 6-3 midway through a first half every bit as physical as had been predicted.

Pollard, who kicked 22 points in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final triumph over England, was in superb form from the tee, banging over two more penalties to push the home team nine points in front.

- Wasted chances - The Lions lost chances to trim the deficit before half-time as Biggar pulled a penalty, Elliot Daly was short with a long-range shot and fellow centre Robbie Henshaw lost the ball forward when poised to score.

After Biggar converted the Cowan-Dickie score, a scrambled try by De Klerk gave South Africa a 17-10 advantage on 50 minutes.

But it wasted last time the Springboks scored as the aerial bombardment from the Lions took its toll and Biggar kicked three penalties and Farrell one for a deserved victory.

The first Test took place after a drama-stacked build-up that began from the moment the jet carrying the Lions touched down in Johannesburg on June 28.

They spent several weeks in the economic hub of South Africa, where hundreds of people were dying daily amid a third wave of coronavirus.

When the Lions moved south to Cape Town, looting and arson broke out in Johannesburg and Indian Ocean port city Durban after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for refusing to attend a graft inquiry.

As they settled in the western Cape came the boost that original skipper Alun Wyn Jones had miraculously recovered from a shoulder injury and would join the tour and reclaim the captaincy from Conor Murray.

Two days before the first Test, Lions coach Warren Gatland fumed after South African Marius Jonker became the tv match official when Covid-19 restrictions prevented Brendon Pickerill travelling from New Zealand.

Related Topics

India Africa World Poor Biggar Durban Johannesburg Cape Town Lead Ireland South Africa Hub Turkish Lira June 2019 TV From Coach New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

2 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

2 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

6 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.