Farrell stars for Saracens against Quins before injury strikes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Owen Farrell had the better of his duel with Test fly-half rival Marcus Smith as Saracens defeated Harlequins 36-24 in the Premiership on Saturday only for the England captain to limp off injured at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match between the London clubs had been billed as a Farrell v Smith showdown, Each stand-off had their moments but it was Farrell, with the benefit of playing behind the stronger pack, who came out on top.

But Farrell's match ended 10 minutes before full-time when he rolled his left ankle while making a tackle near Saracens' posts.

His injury came during a win that guaranteed Saracens a home semi-final in the title-deciding play-offs.

Farrell, 31, damaged the same joint late in the Six Nations but was passed fit to play against eventual Grand Slam champions Ireland before facing Smith a week later.