UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fashion Designer Alber Elbaz, Ex-Lanvin Director, Dies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, ex-Lanvin director, dies

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Alber Elbaz, the fashion designer whose audacious designs transformed the storied French house Lanvin into an industry darling before his shock ouster in 2015, has died aged 59, the Richemont luxury group said Sunday.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

Elbaz, an Israeli born in Morocco, restored the luster to Lanvin during his 14 years at the helm of France's oldest couture brand, giving classic tailoring a more playful edge.

He also earned fans with an affable demeanour that set him apart in an industry known for prickly personalities.

But he was unceremoniously fired as creative director in October 2015, reportedly after a clash with Lanvin's majority shareholder, the Chinese billionaire Shaw-Lan Wang.

Elbaz never joined another fashion house afterward but formed a series of partnerships, including with the Swiss-based conglomerate Richemont in 2019"Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures," Rupert said.

"His inclusive vision of fashion made women feel beautiful and comfortable by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology -- highly innovative projects which sought to redefine the industry."

Related Topics

Technology China France Died Morocco October Women Sunday 2015 2019 Industry Sad

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.