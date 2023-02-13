UrduPoint.com

Fashion Week To Display Latest Designs In China's Hainan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan

HAIKOU, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A fashion week will display the latest products in fashion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Hainan Province.

As an important part of the expo, the fashion week will feature fashion shows and forums to showcase the latest products, in addition to activities such as art exhibitions, according to the organizer.

The event organizer is calling on outstanding designers around the world to attend and present their fashion items to elevate their reputation and promote the ideas of fashion and art.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.

Related Topics

World China Haikou April Event

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

23 minutes ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

28 minutes ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

32 minutes ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.