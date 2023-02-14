(@FahadShabbir)

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A fashion week will display the latest products in fashion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Hainan Province.

As an important part of the expo, the fashion week will feature fashion shows and forums to showcase the latest products, in addition to activities such as art exhibitions, according to the organizer.

The event organizer is calling on outstanding designers around the world to attend and present their fashion items to elevate their reputation and promote the ideas of fashion and art.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.