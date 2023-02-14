UrduPoint.com

Fashion Week To Display Latest Designs In China's Hainan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A fashion week will display the latest products in fashion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Hainan Province.

As an important part of the expo, the fashion week will feature fashion shows and forums to showcase the latest products, in addition to activities such as art exhibitions, according to the organizer.

The event organizer is calling on outstanding designers around the world to attend and present their fashion items to elevate their reputation and promote the ideas of fashion and art.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.

Related Topics

World China Haikou April Event

Recent Stories

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Hello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Hello joins PPP

7 seconds ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-leve ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-level conference in support of occ ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all intâ€™l partners: FM

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.