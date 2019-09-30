UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fast-fashion Retailer Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

Los Angeles, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Global fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar chain to embark on restructuring as shoppers migrate online.

The move will see the retailer close up to 350 of its stores worldwide, including up to 178 in its main US market, the Wall Street Journal reported a spokeswoman as saying.

The Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection is a "deliberate and decisive step to put us on a successful track for the future," the firm said in a statement.

Commonly known as a "reorganization" bankruptcy, the Chapter 11 filing ensures Forever 21 will retain control and possession of its assets while restructuring is carried out.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1984 by South Korean husband and wife Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, Forever 21 became a ubiquitous presence in shopping malls across the US, offering teen customers imitations of high-fashion brands at rock bottom prices.

Competing with brands like H&M and Zara, the chain launched an aggressive expansion into menswear and footwear after the 2008 crash, increasing the number of its stores worldwide to 800.

But analysts say it failed to react to the rise of online retailers, as well as shifting consumer sentiment against the environmental impact of fast fashion and concerns over working conditions in the factories where its $10 tops and $15 dresses are made.

Earlier in September the company announced it would close all of its 14 outlets in Japan by the end of October.

And in the same month US pop star Ariana Grande sued the retailer for using her trademark style to promote its products without her permission, including adverts featuring a "look-alike model."The lawsuit, seeking $10 million, claims the campaign was intended to trick consumers into believing Grande had endorsed Forever 21's products.

Related Topics

Company Wife Los Angeles Same Japan North Korea Ariana Grande September October Sunday Market National University All Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 September 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Right measures to boost Emiratisation

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

12 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.