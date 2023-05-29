UrduPoint.com

"Fast X" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" continued to top China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office of 39.77 million Yuan (about 5.64 million U.S.

Dollars), the total box office revenue of the latest installment to the Fast and Furious action franchise reached 769 million yuan as of Sunday.

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which pocketed 17.98 million yuan on Sunday. The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, ranked third with a daily box office of 12.58 million yuan.

