UrduPoint.com

"Fast X" Remains Highest Grossing Film On China's Box Office Chart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

"Fast X" remains highest grossing film on China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" continued to be the highest-grossing film on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, latest data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The blockbuster finished the day with a box office of nearly 22.

79 million Yuan (about 3.23 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 625 million yuan.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" stay in second place with a daily box office of 7.09 million yuan.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was in third place with a daily earning of over 4.67 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Road From Million

Recent Stories

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

49 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.