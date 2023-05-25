(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" continued to be the highest-grossing film on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, latest data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The blockbuster finished the day with a box office of nearly 22.

79 million Yuan (about 3.23 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total box office to 625 million yuan.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" stay in second place with a daily box office of 7.09 million yuan.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was in third place with a daily earning of over 4.67 million yuan.