(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" continued to lead China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office of nearly 95.96 million Yuan (about 13.67 million U.S.

Dollars), the total box office of the latest installment to the Fast and Furious action franchise has reached 542 million yuan.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" stayed in second place with a daily box office of 23.01 million yuan.

It was followed by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which earned more than 21.07 million yuan on Sunday.