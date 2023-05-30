(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

With a daily box office of 13.84 million Yuan (about 1.95 million U.S. Dollars), the total box office revenue of the latest installment to the Fast and Furious action franchise reached 783 million yuan as of Monday.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" ranked second on the box office chart, generating nearly 6.81 million yuan on Monday. The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, came in third with a daily box office of 3.53 million yuan.