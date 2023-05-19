(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :"Fast X" topped the Chinese mainland box office on its second day of screening on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise pocketed about 57 million Yuan (about 8.

1 million U.S. Dollars) on Thursday.

The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second, generating about 6.47 million yuan.

It was followed by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which earned more than 5.78 million yuan on Thursday.