Fatalities Feared As World War II Plane Crashes In The US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Fatalities feared as World War II plane crashes in the US

New York, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Several people were feared killed when a World War II bomber crashed at an airport in the northeastern US state of Connecticut Wednesday, US media and officials said.

The Boeing B-17 aircraft crashed at Bradley International Airport while trying to land around 10:00 am (1400 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The Hartford Courant, a local newspaper, reported that at least five people had died and nine were seriously injured in the accident, citing sources.

Officials were yet to confirm any deaths.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut State Police told AFP that 14 people had been involved in the accident, including ten passengers, three crew and a person on the ground.

"We received six patients, three of which were critical. We have no more information at this time," a spokesman for Hartford Hospital told AFP.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Photos circulating on social media and carried by US media outlets showed a thick black plume of smoke billowing from the crash site.

The FAA said the plane was a civilian-registered aircraft and was not flown by the military.

The airport was closed for several hours before later reopening.

