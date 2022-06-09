UrduPoint.com

Fate Of Donbas Rests In Battleground Ukraine City: Zelensky

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Fate of Donbas rests in battleground Ukraine city: Zelensky

Lysychansk, Ukraine, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian soldiers in Severodonetsk are fighting "one of the most difficult" battles against Russian troops since the start of the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding the fate of the whole Donbas region rests in the eastern city.

Moscow's forces are concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

After days of raging street battles, Ukrainian officials conceded that Russian troops control a large part of Severodonetsk, and that their forces might have to pull back due to constant shelling.

In his evening address to the nation, Zelensky said the battle for the city was "very fierce... very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war.

"In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there." After being repelled from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine following their February invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops have refocused their offensive on the Donbas region, comprising Lugansk and Donetsk.

The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, were the last areas still under Ukrainian control in Lugansk.

Lysychansk is still in Ukrainian hands but under fierce Russian bombardment.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his voice to increasingly dire warnings about the conflict's impact.

"For people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake," he said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Lysychansk Donetsk Hub February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

52 minutes ago
 Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

10 hours ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

10 hours ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

10 hours ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.