UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Charged With Starting Huge California Forest Fire

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Father, son charged with starting huge California forest fire

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A father and son have been arrested on charges of starting a huge forest fire that burned more than 200,000 acres in northern California this summer, local officials said.

David Smith, 66, and Travis Smith, 32, were charged with starting a fire which led to the conflagration known as the Caldor Fire on August 14 near Lake Tahoe, a densely forested area popular with tourists.

It took firefighters 67 days to bring the fire under control, during which time five people were injured and 1,000 residential or commercial buildings were destroyed, according to the California fire department.

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said in a statement the two men were charged with reckless arson and were under arrest.

The Caldor Fire prompted the evacuation of several dozen people in this region on the border with Nevada, located near the largest alpine lake in North America.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Alpine El Dorado August Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2021

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

9 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

9 hours ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

9 hours ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.