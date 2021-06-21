UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father-son Movie Excels On Father's Day In China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Father-son movie excels on Father's Day in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :"On Your Mark," a domestic comedy dedicated to fatherhood, expanded its lead at the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday.

Laced with humor and emotion, the movie racked up approximately 21.76 million Yuan (around 3.37 million U.S.

Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for 24 percent of the Father's Day total and the film's highest share since it opened on Friday.

The film tells the story of an ordinary father running a marathon with his physically challenged son, exploring deep paternal love.

Romantic comedy "Man in Love" pocketed 14.71 million yuan on its 10th screening day, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was U.S. animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," which earned 10.07 million yuan on Sunday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Marathon Man Lead Sunday From Share Million Love

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

10 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

42 minutes ago

â€˜Iâ€™m ashamed of what I did,â€™ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

52 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

55 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:Â  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.