Fati Becomes Spain's Youngest Ever Scorer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Fati becomes Spain's youngest ever scorer

Madrid, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team on Sunday by scoring against Ukraine in the Nations League.

Aged 17 years and 311 days old, Fati netted in the 32nd minute at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, when he cut in from the left and curled into the bottom corner to make it 3-0.

The Barcelona forward beat the previous record held by Juan Errazquin, who scored three goals aged 18 against Switzerland in 1925.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

