Fati to undergo surgery on knee injury

Madrid, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ansu Fati will undergo surgery on a left knee injury on Monday, Barcelona have confirmed.

Fati suffered an "internal meniscus tear" during Barca's win over Real Betis on Saturday, the club said after the game.

Another club statement on Sunday read: "Ansu Fati will undergo surgery tomorrow for the injury to the meniscus in his left knee.""Once this intervention is completed, a new statement will be provided with information on the result and the approximate time the player will be out," it added.

The 18-year-old Fati has played 10 games for Barcelona so far this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.