FBI Says False Arson Claims Hampering Wildfire Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The FBI on Friday denounced numerous false claims that "extremists" are intentionally setting fires in Oregon, saying the misinformation is hampering efforts to bring devastating wildfires under control.

Oregon is one of several US western states facing wildfires that have left more than a dozen people dead and pushed hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Social media users have sought to link the blazes to Antifa, a structureless movement that says it is dedicated to fighting fascism online and in public, and which is a favored target of conservatives.

"Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away (from) local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control," the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland office said in a statement.

"FBI Portland and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon. With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue," it said.

One of the false claims about Antifa arsonists appears to have originated with Paul Romero Jr, who unsuccessfully ran to be one of Oregon's US senators.

